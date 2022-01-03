Show You Care
Inmate escapes work release in Cedar Rapids

Darline Marie Taylor
Darline Marie Taylor(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 26-year-old Darline Marie Taylor failed to report back to the Cedar Rapids work release facility as required by law.

Taylor is a 5′10″ black female that weighs approximately 162 pounds. She was admitted to the work release facility on December 17th, 2021.

Taylor was convicted of 2nd Degree Robbery in Johnson County.

Anyone with information on Taylor should contact local police.

