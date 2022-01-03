Group donates tummy time mirrors to local hospitals in honor of local woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every baby born at Regional Medical Center in Manchester will receive a tummy time mirror, according to the hospital. Babies born at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque will also get tummy time mirrors.

The mirrors donated help increase the time a baby spends on his or her stomach, called “tummy time.” The practice can help babies strengthen their necks and shoulders which improves their motor skills.

Both healthcare facilities received their mirrors from the Becky Drees Memorial Foundation, which was founded in June and named after Becky Drees. Drees was 22-years-old when she passed away in 2010 from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

Nancy Drees, who is Becky’s mom, and created the organization, said she was thinking about starting a nonprofit in her daughter’s name for years. She ended up starting the group after she retired. She said she still remembers how she found out about the accident.

“My older daughter Jamie called and said that Becky was in a Motorcycle accident,” Nancy said. “We prayed all the way to Iowa City. It was the worse news you can get and for those 11 days when she was in the hospital all I could do is pray, pray and pray. I was praying for a miracle.”

Nancy Drees said she remembered talking with Becky after the accident and holding her hand in the hospital. Becky, who enjoyed rooting for the Hawkeyes, wanted to work in healthcare.

Jenni Scott, who is the manager of the family birthing suites at Finley Hospital, said she was friends with Becky. Scott said Becky was full of life.

“[She was] just a great big spirit, you knew exactly where she was when you walked into a room,” Scott said. “She just had so much life to give.”

Scott said watching the mirrors handed out, in honor of her friend to new parents, is an overwhelming feeling.

“She is still carrying on her mission to help others, to make little kids smile and that’s because of her,” Scott said. “Her family made this possible through her.”

Becky’s mirrors are a frequent reminder to her mother, Nancy, who used the mirrors for years working as an occupational therapist. Including, with her youngest daughter Becky.

If you would like to donate, you can donate message the foundation on its Facebook Page.

