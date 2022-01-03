Show You Care
Grant County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver in New Year’s Eve hit and run

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information in regards to a hit and run that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

At approximately 7:15 pm the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured individual that had been found on the should of STH 133 near Peer Road in the town of Marion. The caller stated that the individual had a head injury and did not know what happened.

Investigators later determined that the individual was walking westbound on STH when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The individual was thrown into the ditch but was able to crawl to the shoulder of the roadway and flag down a passing motorist.

The individual was transported to a Boscobel area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

