Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022

Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph provided by UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital.
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph provided by UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital.(Courtesy: UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at a Dubuque hospital announced their first newborn of the year.

UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital said, in a statement, that Gregory Steven Thielen was the first baby born at the facility on January 1. He was born at 5:37 p.m. to parents Molly and Zach Thielen.

Gregory was measured at 21 inches long and 9 pounds at birth, according to officials.

