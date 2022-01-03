Show You Care
A cold start to Monday, 20s by this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s weather looks pretty quiet overall with no major systems in the offing. For today, expect sunny sky with highs generally in the upper teens to lower 20s. While this is still plenty chilly, it’s much better than the bitterness of yesterday. Tomorrow looks like the “warmest” day of the week with highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Expect clouds to increase tomorrow as the temperatures come up. Wednesday through Friday will be dominated by Arctic air once again. Should we become cloudy within this Arctic airmass, flurries tend to occur, which is why the chance for flurries exists generally from Tuesday night through Friday morning. No accumulation is expected with any of those flurries. By Saturday, temperatures should at least get back to the 20s again. Have a good week!

