Clark and O’Grady earn Big Ten weekly honors; Clark breaks record

Addison O'Grady and Caitlin Clark
Addison O'Grady and Caitlin Clark
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two players for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team walked away with Big Ten honors after a solid game against the University of Evansville.

Addison O’Grady was named the Big Ten Freshman of the week, while Caitlin Clark was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week (along with Michigan’s Naz Hillmon).

O’Grady recorded her first career double-double in the Hawkeye’s win with 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also shot 70 percent from the field and had two blocked shots.

Clark had a career-high 44 points in the win, breaking Amy Harrig’s previous record of 42 points in a game back in 1999. This also broke the 1000 career point barrier for Clark, making her the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball athlete to meet the marker.

This is Clark’s 25th Big Ten Weekly honor and O’Grady’s first.

Clark’s career-high 44 points lead No. 21 Iowa women to win
