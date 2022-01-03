Cedar Rapids names Hashim Taylor as its new Parks and Recreation Director

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is welcoming Hashim Taylor as the City’s new Parks and Recreation Director.

“Hashim is an energetic leader who will bring many new ideas and initiatives to the department,” said Jeff Pomeranz, City Manager. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Cedar Rapids community and have him join the City team.”

Taylor has recently served as the Recreation Program Manager for Prince William County in Virginia and has worked within the Parks and Recreation departments for the cities of Virginia Beach and Alexandria. He has received his Bachelor of Science in Parks, Recreation, and Tourism from Old Dominion University and his Master of Business Administration from Regent University.

“I am excited to serve Cedar Rapids in a way that ensures all residents have access to our parks, facilities, and programs regardless of their social, physical, or economic circumstances,” said Taylor. “I am looking forward to working with a team of nationally recognized professionals to develop and expand enjoyable, accessible, and valuable programs for all Cedar Rapids residents.

Taylor will provide direction and leadership to the Parks and Recreation Department staff by overseeing parks, recreation, forestry, golf, aquatics, Ushers Ferry, and administration for the department.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.