Cedar Falls to clear snow from Downtown and College Hill areas on Wednesday; may tow vehicles

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls officials are warning residents that vehicles not complying with the city’s ordinance may be towed Wednesday night.

The City of Cedar Falls is planning on invoking a snow emergency on January 5th at 9:00 pm and as such, parking prohibition orders will go into effect two hours afterward.

Officials warn that any vehicle that blocks traffic or is parked in designated areas after that time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner’s expense.

The city lists the following streets as part of the Ordinance:

  • College Street from 20th to 23rd
  • West 23rd from College to Campus
  • Main Street from 1st to 5th
  • 2nd Street from State to Franklin
  • 3rd Street from State to Clay
  • 4th Street from State to Washington
  • 5th Street from State to Washington
  • 200 block to the 600 block of State Street

Cedar Falls Public Safety say they will be placing no-parking signage in those areas as well.

