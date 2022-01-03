Cedar Falls to clear snow from Downtown and College Hill areas on Wednesday; may tow vehicles

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls officials are warning residents that vehicles not complying with the city’s ordinance may be towed Wednesday night.

The City of Cedar Falls is planning on invoking a snow emergency on January 5th at 9:00 pm and as such, parking prohibition orders will go into effect two hours afterward.

Officials warn that any vehicle that blocks traffic or is parked in designated areas after that time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner’s expense.

The city lists the following streets as part of the Ordinance:

College Street from 20th to 23rd

West 23rd from College to Campus

Main Street from 1st to 5th

2nd Street from State to Franklin

3rd Street from State to Clay

4th Street from State to Washington

5th Street from State to Washington

200 block to the 600 block of State Street

Cedar Falls Public Safety say they will be placing no-parking signage in those areas as well.

