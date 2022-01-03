Show You Care
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was off the team.

Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10.

He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands.

He then jogged into the tunnel.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

