Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is permanently suspending Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

The company confirmed the suspension Sunday saying the account had repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter has restricted Greene’s account in the past for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidental election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big tech can’t stop the truth,” Green said in response to the new ban.

She still has access to and can tweet from her official Congressional Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm
The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate...
Snow exits, bitter cold and poor road conditions persist
Iowa DOT camera in Johnson County, Iowa, on Jan. 1, 2022.
Roads completely snow covered as winter storm warning continues
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
More than six inches of snow could fall during weekend storm
Cedar Rapids Tik Tok creator crochets temperature blanket
Cedar Rapids Tik Tok creator crochets temperature blanket

Latest News

Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo....
Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires
Research assistant Katie McCullough holds up a mouse for Jake Litvag, 16, to see inside a...
Jake’s mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm