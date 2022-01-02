Show You Care
Towing in downtown Iowa City is scheduled to start Sunday night for snow removal

The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate...
The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate 380. Photo date: Sunday, January 1, 2022.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City plows are scheduled to remove snow from Prentiss Street to Market Street, from Madison Street to Gilbert Street, and from N. Clinton to Market street on Sunday night.

Due to the snow removal, cars parked in metered spots on those roads will be towed starting at 2 a.m. Monday morning.

