Towing in downtown Iowa City is scheduled to start Sunday night for snow removal
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City plows are scheduled to remove snow from Prentiss Street to Market Street, from Madison Street to Gilbert Street, and from N. Clinton to Market street on Sunday night.
Due to the snow removal, cars parked in metered spots on those roads will be towed starting at 2 a.m. Monday morning.
