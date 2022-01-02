Spencer Lee to have season-ending surgery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa three-time national champion Spencer Lee will miss the remainder of the wrestling season. The senior has opted to undergo knee surgery.

The decision to have surgery was made collectively by Lee, his family, and the Iowa coaching staff and medical team.

After winning his third championship title, Lee said he was wrestling without ACLs.

He said in a statement via Twitter, that after returning to competition, his knee has not responded the same way. He believes he won’t be able to preform how he did the year prior due to instability in both knees and extreme soreness.

Lee didn’t wrestle in Iowa’s first three duals this season, but recently wrestled at the Journeyman Collegiate Duals just before Christmas. He went 3-0 outscoring his opponents 31-1.

