Crist announces for Hawkeye Marching Band from Cedar Rapids

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in 40 years, Lou Crist, the voice of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band, did not travel to Iowa’s bowl game in Orlando. That didn’t stop him from performing his pregame and halftime duties during Iowa’s football game against Kentucky on Saturday. Instead, he announced everything from Cedar Rapids.

With the help of technology, Crist was able to voice everything in the KCRG TV9 studio in Cedar Rapids that was projected down in the stadium in Orlando. He even had a monitor to watch the band and was receiving cues via a cell phone to make sure timing went just right.

Crist and his wife went back and forth about their decision to travel to the bowl game, but thought it was best they didn’t get with a large crowd due to COVID-19.

“I called Dr. Eric Bush, the director of the band, and he was fine with that. He said family counts as far as he’s concerned,” Crist explained about his decision to not attend the bowl game. “We talked about maybe I could record the announcements and they could be played on a cassette of some kind at the game. Then, the idea came of how about trying to get a feed that would happen. I’m very appreciative of everyone that made it possible,” he added.

Crist has served as voice of the Hawkeye Marching Band since 1981.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Iowa’s Belton finally gets a shot to play in Camping World Stadium