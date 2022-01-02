Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo....
Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Experts say the winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s front range was rare. But similar events will be common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet and suburbs grow in fire-prone areas.

Flames swept over drought-stricken grassy fields and neighborhoods Thursday with alarming speed. They were propelled by guests up to 105 mph. Nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed.

Fire experts say climate change is putting larger areas at risk of destructive wildfires. They say changes in home construction are needed to protect these urban areas and until people stop climate change, wildfires will threaten communities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm
The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate...
Snow exits, bitter cold and poor road conditions persist
Iowa DOT camera in Johnson County, Iowa, on Jan. 1, 2022.
Roads completely snow covered as winter storm warning continues
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
More than six inches of snow could fall during weekend storm
Cedar Rapids Tik Tok creator crochets temperature blanket
Cedar Rapids Tik Tok creator crochets temperature blanket

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account
Research assistant Katie McCullough holds up a mouse for Jake Litvag, 16, to see inside a...
Jake’s mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm