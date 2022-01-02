Show You Care
Clark’s career-high 44 points lead No. 21 Iowa women to win

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moves the ball up court against Central Michigan during the second...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moves the ball up court against Central Michigan during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points with eight assists, freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 21 Iowa beat Evansville 93-56.

It was the most points scored by a player in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark also became the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so in her first 40 games. Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell reached the mark in 41 games.

Clark finished 18 of 26 from the floor, going 2 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the line to top her previous scoring high of 39 points against Nebraska on Feb. 11.

Abby Feit had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Evansville.

