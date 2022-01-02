Another cold night before a modest early week warm-up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A clear and cold night is ahead with temperatures dropping below zero once again.

Lows will be coldest in the areas with the deepest snowpack in the central and southern zones, with slightly warmer temperatures north where little snow fell on Saturday. However, enough of a breeze will be present to send wind chills down to between -10 to -20 by daybreak on Monday. Dress accordingly and cover exposed skin if spending a prolonged amount of time outdoors.

Southerly winds give us two warmer days on Monday and Tuesday, before another storm system brings a strong cold front through Wednesday. Northern Iowa could experience some light snow then, and southern Iowa could catch a glancing blow from a disturbance on Thursday.

Behind that cold front, arctic air returns for a few days, before a bounce back closer to normal again by the weekend.

