Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm

Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.(KCRG)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG First Alert Storm Team is tracking a winter storm set to move into Eastern Iowa Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southern Iowa including most of the KCRG viewing area from 6 am Saturday until midnight on Saturday night. Heavy snowfall and high winds are expected to impact roads in Eastern Iowa making travel hazardous. Meteorologists are also expecting very cold conditions with wind chills below zero.

Just north of the Winter Storm Warning, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, and Dubuque Counties where snow high wind gusts, and below zero wind chills are also expected. The Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until midnight Saturday night.

Northwest of Waterloo a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect where Wind Chills well below zero are possible.

The heaviest snow is expected south of I-80 where 7-10 inches of snow is expected. Farther to the north by Cedar Rapids 4-7 inches is possible. Waterloo and Dubuque could see 1-4 inches of snow. In the far northern KCRG viewing area by Fayette a trace to one inch is in the forecast.

With high winds, heavy snow, very cold temperatures and wind chills possible, travel is not advised on Saturday. If you have to be out on the roads be very cautious. Whiteout conditions are possible in places and slippery roads are likely.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat for freezing drizzle has increased Friday afternoon. As such a Winter Weather...
Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm for freezing drizzle, weekend snow storm still on track
Cedar Rapids police say 34-year-old Tyler Deemer faces charges of vehicular theft, weapons...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after police say he fled carrying rifle, tried to steal multiple vehicles
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Eastern Iowa will be ringing in 2022 with an impactful winter storm
The snowfall forecast for this weekend's storm as of the evening of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021....
More than six inches of snow likely to fall during weekend winter storm

Latest News

Homeless shelter opening during the day during cold weather
Homeless shelter opening during the day during cold weather
Spending Smarter: Why you should consider driving for a ride-sharing company
Eastern Iowans upset over lack of ride sharing options
Homeless shelter opening during the day during cold weather
Homeless shelter opening during dangerously cold
Some people in Eastern Iowa say it's hard to get ride homes
Eastern Iowans talk about lack of ride sharing options