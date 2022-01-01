Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG First Alert Storm Team is tracking a winter storm set to move into Eastern Iowa Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southern Iowa including most of the KCRG viewing area from 6 am Saturday until midnight on Saturday night. Heavy snowfall and high winds are expected to impact roads in Eastern Iowa making travel hazardous. Meteorologists are also expecting very cold conditions with wind chills below zero.

Just north of the Winter Storm Warning, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, and Dubuque Counties where snow high wind gusts, and below zero wind chills are also expected. The Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until midnight Saturday night.

Northwest of Waterloo a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect where Wind Chills well below zero are possible.

The heaviest snow is expected south of I-80 where 7-10 inches of snow is expected. Farther to the north by Cedar Rapids 4-7 inches is possible. Waterloo and Dubuque could see 1-4 inches of snow. In the far northern KCRG viewing area by Fayette a trace to one inch is in the forecast.

With high winds, heavy snow, very cold temperatures and wind chills possible, travel is not advised on Saturday. If you have to be out on the roads be very cautious. Whiteout conditions are possible in places and slippery roads are likely.

