Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Top-ranked Baylor holds on to beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72

Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) looks for a shot past Iowa State forward George Conditt (4)...
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) looks for a shot past Iowa State forward George Conditt (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72 for the Cyclones’ first loss.

Baylor never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014.

The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games and are among three remaining unbeaten teams.

Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 23 points for the Cyclones, who were off to the second-best start in program history after winning two games last season.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat for freezing drizzle has increased Friday afternoon. As such a Winter Weather...
Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm for freezing drizzle, weekend snow storm still on track
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm
Cedar Rapids police say 34-year-old Tyler Deemer faces charges of vehicular theft, weapons...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after police say he fled carrying rifle, tried to steal multiple vehicles
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
More than six inches of snow could fall during weekend storm
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Eastern Iowa will be ringing in 2022 with an impactful winter storm

Latest News

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game...
Kentucky battles back for 20-17 victory over Iowa in Citrus Bowl
Iowa's Belton finally gets a chance to play in Camping World Stadium
Iowa’s Belton finally gets a shot to play in Camping World Stadium
Tyler Linderbaum - Hometown Hero, National Sensation
Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum goes from multi-sport Solon Spartan to all-american Hawkeye center
Dr. Christine Grant
Pioneer for women’s athletics, Dr. Christine Grant, passes away