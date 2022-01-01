Snow, sometimes heavy through evening, diminishing late

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our winter storm exits the area this evening, leaving behind very cold conditions for a brief period.

Snow winds down slowly this evening, with moderate to heavy snowfall rates of up to 1″ per hour still possible through about 6:00 p.m. south of U.S. Highway 20 at times. Then, lingering snow showers hang around as late as 10 p.m. for some. Winds will continues to blow the snow around, causing some drifting and making it difficult for road crews to clear streets and highways.

Please use caution if choosing to travel this evening. Several counties have towing restrictions in effect, meaning that it will be some time before your vehicle can be removed from a ditch if you go off the road. If you must travel, especially in rural areas, take a winter safety kit along with you. This includes items like a flashlight, blankets, sand or kitty litter for traction under your wheels, and snacks or water.

The other element of this storm will be strong enough winds and air temperatures dropping below zero lead to wind chills of -15 to -30 across the area. This especially becomes true overnight and on Sunday morning. These wind chills are cold enough to cause frost bite on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. So, if you are clearing your snow tonight or tomorrow morning, dress appropriately and cover up all skin to prevent injury. On the other hand, do not overexert yourself while shoveling. While the snow is fluffy in nature, still take breaks at times, especially if you have a pre-existing condition that could be exacerbated by such a task.

Some sun but still chilly air is accompanied by more below zero wind chills on Sunday, before a modest improvement in temperatures for early week. A storm system that likely passes without precipitation midweek sends temperatures crashing again toward the end of the week.

