Roads completely snow covered as winter storm warning continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roads are snow-covered across much of the southern half of Iowa as a winter storm moves across the state. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and more than six inches of snow could fall before the system exits the state overnight.

“As forecasted, snow started falling this morning or during the early afternoon hours depending on where you are. It will continue with the heaviest snowfall coming during the afternoon and evening,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson.

Thompson said because of cold conditions the snow will be light and fluffy, allowing it to easily blow around. Combined with winds gusting from the north between 30 and 40 miles per hour, driving conditions will potentially become dangerous.

As of Saturday afternoon, roads were reported as mostly snow-covered in southern Iowa, with partially snow-covered roads reported farther north.

Areas south of Interstate 80 will likely see the heaviest snowfall totals once the system clears out overnight Saturday where more than six inches of snow could fall. Thompson said the drop off in snow totals will be sharp in northeast Iowa.

KCRG Snowfall Forecast (KCRG)

Snow won’t be the only hazardous weather Iowans face; dangerously cold weather will be in place much of the holiday weekend.

“Wind chills through the entire weekend look to remain below zero for all of eastern Iowa,” Thompson said.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.