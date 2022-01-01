Pioneer for women’s athletics, Dr. Christine Grant, passes away

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first women’s athletic director at the University of Iowa has passed away at 85 years old.

Dr. Christine Grant made history as the first women’s athletic director at Iowa in 1973, winning a combined 27 Big Ten Conference Titles with the University.

Grant was a well-known advocate for gender equality in athletics, testifying before Congress, and serving as a consultant for the Civil Rights Title IX Task Force.

Grant retired from her post in 2000, having received numerous awards and honors, including the prestigious Billie Jean King Award presented by the Women’s Sports Foundation, two honorary doctorates, and induction into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame and the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame.

Grant also became the fourth recipient of the NCAA President’s Gerald R. Ford Award, which is given to individuals who have provided significant leadership as an advocate for intercollegiate athletics on a continuous basis over the course of their careers.

In 2007 she was named as one of 100 most influential sports educators in the country by the Institue of International Sport.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.