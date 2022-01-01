Show You Care
People across eastern Iowa are preparing for snow this weekend

By Ethan Stein
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The snow blowers, plows, salt trucks and shovels are getting ready for another day of snow coming Saturday. The parking lots at supermarkets across Cedar Rapids were especially busy with New Year’s Eve parties happening Friday night.

Cedar Rapids is projected to get up to 4 to 7 inches of snow, while south of Interstate 80 could see 7 to 10 inches of snow on Saturday.

Snow Removal Companies, which includes Cutting Edge Property Services in Cedar Rapids, are refilling the salt trucks, refueling plows and double checking equipment before the storm tomorrow.

Brad Jensen, who is the general manager for Cutting Edge Property Services, said they normally clear parking lots for private businesses, especially big box stores. He said the more people who stay off the road the quicker they can clear the parking lots.

“We have to deal with customers bringing their goods in and out of the store,” Jensen said. “Plus [operators have to] watch your truck, your equipment making sure everything is working properly.”

He said wind is the other challenge with clearing the snow. Jensen said wind affects how much snow trucks can plow at a time.

“Obviously if it’s blowing and drifting, it’s going to take a little bit longer to clean stuff,” he said. “The main thing is to be focused and just keep steady and work at a good pace and just know you’re not going to get it all in one swipe.”

