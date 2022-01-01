Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials say a man died in a New Year’s Day fire at a Waterloo home.

Fire Chief Pat Treloar said the cause of the fire at the two-story, single-family home is still under investigation. Treloar says one person was able to escape the home when the fire broke out Saturday morning but a second person remained inside.

The blaze was too intense for firefighters to enter the home for about an hour. When firefighters were able to get into the home, the victim was found dead upstairs.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm
The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate...
Snow exits, bitter cold and poor road conditions persist
Iowa DOT camera in Johnson County, Iowa, on Jan. 1, 2022.
Roads completely snow covered as winter storm warning continues
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
More than six inches of snow could fall during weekend storm
Cedar Rapids Tik Tok creator crochets temperature blanket
Cedar Rapids Tik Tok creator crochets temperature blanket

Latest News

Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo....
Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires
Research assistant Katie McCullough holds up a mouse for Jake Litvag, 16, to see inside a...
Jake’s mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism
Heavy snow falls in Cascade on January 1, 2022.
Snow totals in Eastern Iowa from Saturday, January 1st’s Winter Storm
The view from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow near North Liberty on Interstate...
Snow exits, bitter cold and poor road conditions persist