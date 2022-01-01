More than six inches of snow could fall during weekend storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across the state on New Year’s Day. A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect Saturday for much of Eastern Iowa.

Potential for dangerous conditions

“Snow begins early in the morning south of I-80, moving north and quickly intensifying as it does. Snow will be heaviest during the late morning and early afternoon hours, gradually waning into the evening hours,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “Expect conditions to deteriorate quickly once the snow starts to fall.”

Ryherd warned that because of cold conditions the snow will be light and fluffy, allowing it to easily blow around. Combined with winds gusting from the north between 30 and 40 miles per hour, driving conditions will potentially become dangerous.

She added the winds could have an impact on snowfall totals and where the heaviest amounts fall.

“Those northerly winds will also act to potentially cause a fairly sharp cut-off to the northern edge of our snowfall totals.”

Travel is not advised on Saturday South of Highway 20 as high snow fall rates will lead to rapidly deteriorating road conditions. Snow will move in early Saturday from the south. pic.twitter.com/snz7ZBNUmF — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) December 31, 2021

Heavier snowfall totals to the south

Areas south of Interstate 80 will likely see the heaviest snowfall totals once the system clears out overnight Saturday where more than six inches of snow could fall.

“The highest confidence in our forecast exists in the area of highest totals, the area expecting 7 to 10 inches generally along and south of Interstate 80. This is the same area that will see snow lasting the longest,” Ryherd said. “There will be a sharp cutoff on the northern end of this system with a band of 4-7″ immediately north, stretching from north of Tama through Cedar Rapids to just south of Dubuque, with the heaviest totals in that range coming on the southern end of that band. Lighter amounts will be to the north of that.”

KCRG-TV9 Snowfall forecast for 1/1/22, issued 4 p.m. 12/31/21. (KCRG)

Dangerous cold follows this weekend

Snow won’t be the only hazardous weather Iowans face; dangerously cold weather will be in place much of the holiday weekend.

“Wind chills through the entire weekend look to remain below zero for all of eastern Iowa,” Ryherd said. “Wind Chill Advisories are already in place into Saturday morning for parts of our northwestern zone and another advisory is likely for more of eastern Iowa Sunday morning.”

Temperatures are expected to return to normal early next week.

