Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa’s Belton finally gets a shot to play in Camping World Stadium

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - It’s been 8 years in the making, but Tampa, Florida native and Iowa junior Dane Belton will get to start the new year playing in his home state.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity to be anywhere close to home. To have a lot of family come to the games, especially being so far away from home at Iowa. Just being close and being able to play close is great,” Belton explained.

Camping World Stadium, where the Citrus Bowl will be played, also hosted the Florida State High School Championship game when Belton attended Jesuit High School. During his tenure, the Tigers never made the trip, but they came close.

“We went to the semifinals three times out of my four years there, but we didn’t quite get that far,” said Belton.

This will mark a first for Belton who’s been stellar with the Hawks. This season he’s recorded 43 tackles and helped the Iowa secondary break a school record tallying 24 interceptions. Five of those were Belton’s which ranks first among the Big Ten. With stats like that, Belton hasn’t decided if he’ll return to the Hawks or explore the NFL.

“To be honest, I haven’t really given it much thought. I was just focused on the season. If I have the opportunity to see the evaluation, I might explore that. It can’t hurt, but at the end of the day, my focus is on this last game that we have together as a team,” said Belton.

Being back in the Sunshine State has been a family affair for Belton. They’ve already swung by practice this week and he said he got about 25 tickets for Saturday’s game. If it is his final game with Iowa, he’s happy to have the opportunity to play close to home.

“Anytime I can get back to Florida, anywhere close to home, it’s a great feeling. To be able to play in front of some family is what you live for,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat for freezing drizzle has increased Friday afternoon. As such a Winter Weather...
Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm for freezing drizzle, weekend snow storm still on track
Snowfall forecast as of Thursday morning for the weekend storm.
Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm
The snowfall forecast for this weekend's storm as of the evening of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021....
More than six inches of snow likely to fall during weekend winter storm
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
Inside rendering of renovations at Prairie Crest Elementary.
Students, staff exposed to asbestos at College Community potentially for months

Latest News

Tyler Linderbaum - Hometown Hero, National Sensation
Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum goes from multi-sport Solon Spartan to all-american Hawkeye center
Dr. Christine Grant
Pioneer for women’s athletics, Dr. Christine Grant, passes away
Iowa’s defensive back room will leave a lasting legacy
Iowa’s defensive back room will leave a lasting legacy
Iowa’s defensive back room will leave a lasting legacy
Iowa’s defensive back room will leave a lasting legacy