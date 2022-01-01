Show You Care
Homeless shelter opening during the day during cold weather

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Those battling homelessness in Cedar Rapids will have a place available to them to get out of the dangerously cold weather this weekend.

Usually, the Library is open on the weekends. That’s where many people without a home go to stay warm during the day. This weekend, the library is closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“We’ve given our clients boots, socks, and gloves to stay warm,” said Denine Rushing, the Willis Dady Services Director.

Dady said the overflow shelter at the Fillmore Center would be open during the day for people needing it. However, she said they aren’t expecting more people to show up.

“Our numbers have been down a little bit, but we’re prepared for however many clients may up during the weekend,” she said. “We’re prepared for however many people to show up this weekend.”

