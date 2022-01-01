2 Finalists for the Nationwide for $1 Million Dollar Prize from Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -There is a 2 out of 5 chance someone in Iowa wins a million dollars Friday night. Iowa is home to 2 of the 5 Finalists for the Nationwide for $1 Million Dollar Prize in the Powerball New Year’s Drawing.

One ticket holder lives in Titonka, Iowa. The other, a group of 22 people from Waterloo that calls themselves Lotto22, who if they win would split the money.

The 3 other potential winners are from Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana.

“In Iowa during September, anyone who bought a Powerball ticket in the state could have entered into this drawing. So then all those entries were locked in with the 29 other states. And there was a drawing,” said Matt Strawn, CEO of Iowa Lottery.

If the winner does happen to be someone from Iowa, the state will receive the tax revenue from the winnings.

You can watch the winner be chosen Friday around 11:15 p.m. on KCRG TV-9.

