Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

WHO: Pandemic could end in 2022 if vaccination increases

By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic could come to an end in 2022, if global vaccination increases, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement Friday that the world has all the tools and the resources to end what he called a “calamity.”

“If the right choices are taken, we can turn this pandemic around,” Tedros added.

Among the 2021 achievements, WHO Director General listed the COVID-19 shots administered worldwide, 8.5 billion jabs.

But he said inequality has “powered” the pandemic.

According to the WHO, projections show there is potential to vaccinate all adults globally and provide boosters to high-risk groups.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast as of Thursday morning for the weekend storm.
Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued
The snowfall forecast for this weekend's storm as of the evening of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021....
More than six inches of snow likely to fall during weekend winter storm
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
Inside rendering of renovations at Prairie Crest Elementary.
Students, staff exposed to asbestos at College Community potentially for months

Latest News

FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Iowa courts to hear complaints filed against Tyson foods
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?