WHO: Pandemic could end in 2022 if vaccination increases

(CNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic could come to an end in 2022, if global vaccination increases, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement Friday that the world has all the tools and the resources to end what he called a “calamity.”

“If the right choices are taken, we can turn this pandemic around,” Tedros added.

Among the 2021 achievements, WHO Director General listed the COVID-19 shots administered worldwide, 8.5 billion jabs.

But he said inequality has “powered” the pandemic.

According to the WHO, projections show there is potential to vaccinate all adults globally and provide boosters to high-risk groups.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.