Venues balancing New Year’s Eve parties and surge in Covid-19 cases

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) -Venues across Eastern Iowa are getting set for New Year’s Eve Parties Friday night, despite the rise in COVID cases. That includes a fundraiser concert at Bella Sala Event Center in Tiffin featuring the popular cover band the Pork Tornadoes.

The concert will raise money for “No Foot Too Small,” a non-profit that supports people going through pregnancy and infant loss.

“We are very excited to be here this year hosting a benefit concert with them,” said Robin Boudreau founder of No Foot Too Small. Boudreau says the pandemic canceled the concert last year.

“Last year was difficult,” she said. “I think that our team was successful in pivoting, but as an organization that relies heavily on programs and events, we had to pivot, and we had to find other ways to support the mission.”

Capacity at the event is limited to 800 people. It can hold 1,200 full capacity. They’ll space out as much as possible, but also offer a VIP room with fewer people, at a higher cost.

Staff at Bella Sala say holding events during the pandemic is about doing what makes you feel comfortable. “What we’ve learned over the last year is we need to give each other grace,” said Bella Sala owner Melissa Fontanini. “What’s right for me, isn’t right for you. You have to respect each other’s opinions.”

Boudreau says people should make the choice that’s right for them, but says they are welcome to ring in the New Year with them. “Come, join in the fun, and learn about no foot too small,” she said.

