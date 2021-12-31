Slick roads causing multitude of crashes near Ankeny

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are responding to multiple crashes on I-35 between Hwy 30 and the CIty of Ankeny.

Reports say police have already responded to crashes in the double digits as of early Friday afternoon.

One of those crashes involves a Captain with the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement. His vehicle was struck while he was assisting a motorist. Fortunately, he did not sustain any injuries.

Officials ask that you use extra caution when out on the roads.

