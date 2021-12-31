One injured in Winneshiek County Crash; seatbelt saves driver’s life

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 2006 Ford edge was traveling eastbound on 231st Avenue when it collided with a Ford F150 in the 231st Ave/HWY 150 intersection.

Authorities say that the Ford did not stop at the stop sign and that the Ford F150 struck it shortly thereafter.

The driver of the Ford Edge was taken to the Winneshiek Medical Center for their injuries.

No word yet on the severity of the injury, but police do say that the seatbelt that the driver wore “saved their life.”

