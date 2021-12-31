Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Louisiana judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging remarks on a video, announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday.

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately, WAFB reported.

She said in the letter she took full responsibility “for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.”

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams ordered a full review of all cases prosecuted in Orleans Parish by Odinet.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast as of Thursday morning for the weekend storm.
Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm
Winter weather-related alerts in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued
The snowfall forecast for this weekend's storm as of the evening of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021....
More than six inches of snow likely to fall during weekend winter storm
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
Inside rendering of renovations at Prairie Crest Elementary.
Students, staff exposed to asbestos at College Community potentially for months

Latest News

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
Between Saturday and Monday, nearly 3,000 flights had been canceled across the United States,...
Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations...
New Year’s Eve muted by omicron; many hoping for better 2022
A Knoxville, Tennessee, Planned Parenthood location is a total loss after a Friday morning fire.
Planned Parenthood location in Tenn. burns, building a total loss
Cedar Rapids Police arrested a 34-year-old man after they say he tried to carjack a couple.
Police arrest Cedar Rapids man who tried to steal multiple vehicles