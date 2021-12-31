Lawyers for man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper want statements thrown out

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper earlier this year want statements he gave to investigators thrown out.

It’s specifically for when 42-year-old Michael Lang spoke with authorities four out of the five days after the shooting.

Lang is charged with first degree murder. Authorities say Lang shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith on April 9.

A fight during a traffic stop led to a shoot out at Lang’s home in Grundy Center.

Documents claim Lang was under duress and was too medicated to waive his Miranda rights during four days of interviews.

Lang was hurt in the shootout.

He’s due in court Jan. 19 for a hearing on another request from his attorneys to move the trial to another county.

