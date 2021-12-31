Johnson County DOT crew ready for snow Saturday

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Department of Transportation in Coralville is already preparing for the snowstorm that’s forecasted for Saturday.

Newman Abuissa is the Operations Engineer at the Johnson County location, which is in Coralville. He says workers have been putting down salt, salt brine, and sand to pre-treat the roads so snow and ice don’t stick.

“We just ask people to take it easy, slow down, and we are proud of our operators,” Abuissa said. “They work around the clock and they do the best that they can in the state of Iowa.”

Crews work in 11 or 12-hour shifts, including during holidays, to ensure that roads are safe.

Abuissa said drivers should make sure to leave room and slow down for snowplows.

