Iowa’s defensive back room will leave a lasting legacy

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Jack Koerner is straight up tough.

At just a shade over 200 pounds he’s second in the Big Ten in solo tackles, his numbers rival all time Hawkeye safeties like Bob Sanders and Derek Pagel.

“It’s just awesome to be up near some of those names that I watch growing up it’s a nice honor for sure,” Koerner, the senior safety, said.

Koerner came into Iowa as a walk-on. His defensive coordinator, Phil Parker, has paragraphs of superlatives for his senior leader.

“What Jack has brought us here,” Parker continued, “(is) determination, mental toughness, the way he competes every day.”

Koerner might be the toughest guy in any room, except perhaps, his own defensive back room.

“The past two to three years, the room’s really come together,” Koerner said, “A lot of camaraderie in there, it’s truly a brotherhood in there.”

One of those guys in that brotherhood is Riley Moss. Like Koerner, he’s a senior who could be wrapping up his Hawkeye career this Saturday.

“As a corner you don’t find too many guys tougher than him,” Parker said about the cornerback. “I’m really impressed with what he does in there.”

Koerner and Moss are a couple seniors who have a really tough choice, whether to stay one more year or go to the NFL. It’s not hard to deduce what Phil Parker would like for his team next season.

“As college players you live together, you eat together, your practice together, you can’t come back to college once you’re gone you’re gone.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.