Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa’s defensive back room will leave a lasting legacy

By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Jack Koerner is straight up tough.

At just a shade over 200 pounds he’s second in the Big Ten in solo tackles, his numbers rival all time Hawkeye safeties like Bob Sanders and Derek Pagel.

“It’s just awesome to be up near some of those names that I watch growing up it’s a nice honor for sure,” Koerner, the senior safety, said.

Koerner came into Iowa as a walk-on. His defensive coordinator, Phil Parker, has paragraphs of superlatives for his senior leader.

“What Jack has brought us here,” Parker continued, “(is) determination, mental toughness, the way he competes every day.”

Koerner might be the toughest guy in any room, except perhaps, his own defensive back room.

“The past two to three years, the room’s really come together,” Koerner said, “A lot of camaraderie in there, it’s truly a brotherhood in there.”

One of those guys in that brotherhood is Riley Moss. Like Koerner, he’s a senior who could be wrapping up his Hawkeye career this Saturday.

“As a corner you don’t find too many guys tougher than him,” Parker said about the cornerback. “I’m really impressed with what he does in there.”

Koerner and Moss are a couple seniors who have a really tough choice, whether to stay one more year or go to the NFL. It’s not hard to deduce what Phil Parker would like for his team next season.

“As college players you live together, you eat together, your practice together, you can’t come back to college once you’re gone you’re gone.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast as of Thursday morning for the weekend storm.
Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
12-29-21 PM Snowfall Forecast
More snow on the way Wednesday evening, potential system to impact Iowa this weekend
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
Matthew Langenberg
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 60 months in prison for child pornography

Latest News

Hawkeye fans party in Orlando while an Iowa football player gets engaged
Hawkeye fans party in Orlando while an Iowa football player gets engaged
Jack Campbell sends special message to 4-year-old at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Iowa’s Jack Campbell sends special message to 4-year-old at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Hawkeye fans ready for Citrus Bowl
Hawkeye fans "Howling at the Moon" ahead of Citrus Bowl
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket over Western Illinois guard George Dixon...
Murray’s double-double leads Iowa past Western Illinois