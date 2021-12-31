Show You Care
Iowa courts to hear complaints filed against Tyson foods

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCCI) – Courts in Iowa will hear COVID-19 complaints filed against Tyson Foods.

The food manufacturing company wanted a lawsuit heard in federal court, because it said it was acting under former President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep the nation’s food supply running.

On Thursday, an appeals court ruled Tyson failed to show it was performing a basic government task.

Families of four workers in Waterloo who died from COVID-19 are suing the company.

They allege Tyson didn’t do enough to protect its meatpacking employees as the virus made its first sweep across the state.

Early in the pandemic, hundreds of employees got sick.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

