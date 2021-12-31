Show You Care
Garage in North Liberty partially collapses after explosion, fire

(WIFR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosion and fire at a garage in North Liberty injured one person and caused part of the garage to collapse on Thursday afternoon.

First responders arrived at 2321 Mehaffey Bridge Road NE just after 3 p.m. after receiving a report of the explosion.

The North Liberty Fire Department said it worked for more than an hour to put out the fire and prevent it from extending to other areas of the building. Fire officials said parts of the building were found throughout the yard.

A North Liberty police officer was the first to arrive and said one person was injured, and the detached garage had partially collapsed.

The person that was injured was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

