Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man arrested after police say he fled carrying rifle, tried to steal multiple vehicles

Cedar Rapids police say 34-year-old Tyler Deemer faces charges of vehicular theft, weapons...
Cedar Rapids police say 34-year-old Tyler Deemer faces charges of vehicular theft, weapons violations and burglary.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man on Thursday, who they say faces charges of vehicular theft, weapons violations and burglary.

In a press release, police said they were investigating a hit-and-run when they found a vehicle in the 5900 block of Rockwell Drive NE.

When police approached, they said the suspect, 34-year-old Tyler Deemer, exited the vehicle carrying a rifle and ran away, entering a nearby home in the 800 block of Greenfield Street NE.

Police said Deemer confronted the occupants of the home and tried to steal a car from the garage.

However, Deemer was unable to steal the vehicle and a foot chase with police officers ensued. Deemer then reportedly tried to steal another vehicle, but officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast as of Thursday morning for the weekend storm.
Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm
The snowfall forecast for this weekend's storm as of the evening of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021....
More than six inches of snow likely to fall during weekend winter storm
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
Inside rendering of renovations at Prairie Crest Elementary.
Students, staff exposed to asbestos at College Community potentially for months
Matthew Langenberg
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 60 months in prison for child pornography

Latest News

77-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by car in Polk Co.
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Lawyers for man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper want statements thrown out
Iowa State Patrol says it did not meet its goal of keeping traffic deaths below 300 this year.
Iowa State Patrol warns against drunk driving New Years Eve
People can now get tested for COVID-19 for free at Kennedy Mall.
COVID-19 testing site now open at Kennedy Mall