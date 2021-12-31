Cedar Rapids man arrested after police say he fled carrying rifle, tried to steal multiple vehicles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man on Thursday, who they say faces charges of vehicular theft, weapons violations and burglary.

In a press release, police said they were investigating a hit-and-run when they found a vehicle in the 5900 block of Rockwell Drive NE.

When police approached, they said the suspect, 34-year-old Tyler Deemer, exited the vehicle carrying a rifle and ran away, entering a nearby home in the 800 block of Greenfield Street NE.

Police said Deemer confronted the occupants of the home and tried to steal a car from the garage.

However, Deemer was unable to steal the vehicle and a foot chase with police officers ensued. Deemer then reportedly tried to steal another vehicle, but officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

