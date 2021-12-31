Show You Care
Cedar Falls shooting leads to 6.5 hour standoff with police

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect has been arrested after a six and a half hour standoff following a shooting in Cedar Falls, according to police.

Police said it started at around 11:25 p.m. Thursday, when they responded to a report of gunshots and people yelling in the area of Longview Street.

Police said they also received a second call from a person reporting having been shot by a shotgun.

The victim gave a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and police were able to track it to a home at 216 E. Lake Street.

Officials reported the suspect yelled at police before entering the home.

The victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but police said the person was uncooperative in their investigation.

Police said they gave orders to the suspect who was in the home, but the person refused to comply. Police also said the suspect threatened to shoot police and made several comments about harming himself.

A perimeter was set up and officials attempted negotiations with the suspect for about 6.5 hours.

Officers then deployed non-lethal chemical munitions into the home, and the suspect exited a short time later.

Police then took the suspect into custody at around 6:09 a.m. Friday.

Charges are pending in this case. Police have not released the name of the suspect.

