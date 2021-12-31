Show You Care
Atkins City council appoints councilmember despite many of the public officials leaving office at the end of the year

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Atkins City Council appointed a new member to the council Thursday in a special meeting.

This came after Council Member Lana Offill Robison resigned from her position less than two weeks ago.

“It was just surprising to me that the council was going to vote when many of them are leaving,” said Council Member Julie DeMeulenaere.

DeMeulenaere and Mayor Bruce Vissor will be the only members of the council that will continue to serve on the council. The remaining three’s terms end Saturday.

“Why did this have to be rushed,” she said. “When I filled a vacancy for my seat, it took two months. This was done in less than two weeks. It seems a little fishy.”

KCRG TV9 asked Mayor Vissor if the decision to appoint a council was appropriate. Mayor Vissor said he had no comment and that he had a sports game to attend.

“It has been so hard to fight for the residents,” she said. “It has felt like the world has been against me. I just want it to be fair.”

The council voted Rick Stoltzfus to the council. DeMeulenaere was the councilperson that voted to second the appointment. Effectively starting the official vote.

