Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

77-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by car in Polk Co.

(GRAY-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 77-year-old man has died after being struck by a car north of Des Moines.

The accident happened Thursday night. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the man was walking across Northeast 14th Street when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The man died at the scene.

The Tahoe driver remained at the scene. An investigation continues into the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast as of Thursday morning for the weekend storm.
Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm
The snowfall forecast for this weekend's storm as of the evening of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021....
More than six inches of snow likely to fall during weekend winter storm
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
Inside rendering of renovations at Prairie Crest Elementary.
Students, staff exposed to asbestos at College Community potentially for months
Matthew Langenberg
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 60 months in prison for child pornography

Latest News

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Lawyers for man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper want statements thrown out
Cedar Rapids police say 34-year-old Tyler Deemer faces charges of vehicular theft, weapons...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after police say he fled carrying rifle, tried to steal multiple vehicles
Iowa State Patrol says it did not meet its goal of keeping traffic deaths below 300 this year.
Iowa State Patrol warns against drunk driving New Years Eve
People can now get tested for COVID-19 for free at Kennedy Mall.
COVID-19 testing site now open at Kennedy Mall