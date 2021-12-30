Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa looks to ring in 2022 with a winter storm that could bring heavy snow to parts of the state this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the southern half of Eastern Iowa.

“As we’ve been saying for a few days, a storm is going to impact the Midwest this weekend. With more data, we’re able to give a more detailed forecast. The general theme is lighter north and heavier south. Confidence on that aspect of the forecast is very high,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara.

Snow looks to start falling in Eastern Iowa starting Saturday morning with heavier snowfall coming during the afternoon and evening hours. O’Mara said the system should move out of our area by Sunday morning.

Some areas of Iowa could see more than six inches of snow with southern Iowa seeing the heaviest amounts.

“Call it 4-7 inches of snow for Cedar Rapids and 7-10 inches for Iowa City and south. Confidence on these particular values is only moderate at this time, especially as the storm track continues to waffle around,” O’Mara said.

He cautioned that a shift in the storm path could have significant impacts on the snowfall forecast and totals.

“Any subtle track shift will mean big differences in totals around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The heaviest snowfall totals will be in southeast Iowa with a sharp drop in amounts over a short distance,” he said.

O’Mara points to a November 2018 winter storm that dropped more than eight inches of snow in parts of Johnson County while barely any snow fell 40 miles to the north.

He added, “I’m certain there will be more updates and tweaks made on this event as we get closer.”

Much colder temperatures move in after the storm with wind chills as low as -30 overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with daytime highs Sunday in the single digits.

