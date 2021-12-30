Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa looks to ring in 2022 with a winter storm that could bring heavy snow to parts of the state this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the southern half of Eastern Iowa.

“As we’ve been saying for a few days, a storm is going to impact the Midwest this weekend. With more data, we’re able to give a more detailed forecast. The general theme is lighter north and heavier south. Confidence on that aspect of the forecast is very high,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara.

Snow looks to start falling in Eastern Iowa starting Saturday morning with heavier snowfall coming during the afternoon and evening hours. O’Mara said the system should move out of our area by Sunday morning.

Some areas of Iowa could see more than six inches of snow with southern Iowa seeing the heaviest amounts.

“Call it 4-7 inches of snow for Cedar Rapids and 7-10 inches for Iowa City and south. Confidence on these particular values is only moderate at this time, especially as the storm track continues to waffle around,” O’Mara said.

He cautioned that a shift in the storm path could have significant impacts on the snowfall forecast and totals.

“Any subtle track shift will mean big differences in totals around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The heaviest snowfall totals will be in southeast Iowa with a sharp drop in amounts over a short distance,” he said.

O’Mara points to a November 2018 winter storm that dropped more than eight inches of snow in parts of Johnson County while barely any snow fell 40 miles to the north.

He added, “I’m certain there will be more updates and tweaks made on this event as we get closer.”

Much colder temperatures move in after the storm with wind chills as low as -30 overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with daytime highs Sunday in the single digits.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-29-21 PM Snowfall Forecast
More snow on the way Wednesday evening, potential system to impact Iowa this weekend
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
A Wal-Mart employee lifted the cushion of Cunningham’s Wheelchair and saw a .357 caliber...
Felon arrested after possessing drugs and a gun inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart
12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG)
First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm
The Iowa Restaurant Association says new COVID-19 guidelines released by the CDC will help...
How new COVID-19 CDC guidelines will impact restaurants

Latest News

Doctors warn of January surge as students return to campus
The testing kits are supplied through TestIowa.
Where at-home test kits can be found during post-holiday rush
State legislation could change Future Ready Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship
State legislation could change Future Ready Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship
Business moving to new location in Dubuque
Business moving to new location in Dubuque