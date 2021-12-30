Where at-home test kits can be found during post-holiday rush

ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) - The combination of the holidays and record-high COVID cases have led to a rush on in-home test kits, leaving many pharmacies with no supply for at least a week.

“We got a shipment last week, and within about two hours we had sold out completely,” said John Forbes, a Medicap pharmacist. “And so, the demand is there for them, and unfortunately, people have to be patient.”

That scenario is playing out both at pharmacies around the corner and across the country.

But while drug stores are struggling to find supplies, county health departments in Iowa report having ample test kits from TestIowa.

Additionally, the kits they offer are PCR tests.

“The TestIowa kits, there’s no cost,” said Abigail Chihak, a spokesperson with the Dallas County Health Department. “They all come with a prepaid UPS label. So you just have to stick the label on, ship it in the mail, and they’ll email you the results.”

The results generally take a day or two.

“The TestIowa kits that we have here are saliva PCR tests. So they are considered one of the gold standard tests,” Chihak said. “They’re highly effective for both people who are symptomatic and asymptomatic, and we highly recommend using them.”

The website, testiowa.com, provides a statewide map of where Iowans can pick up a free test. There is also an option to have one delivered.

