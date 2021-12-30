Volunteers at work, still needed for ‘Snow Buddy’ program amidst snow removal changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People are stepping up to help those in need this winter season with snow removal from their sidewalks.

The “Snow Buddies” program has volunteers shovel sidewalks and driveways for those who can’t do it for themselves, after two inches of snowfall.

Erin Miedema is making sure her “Sow Buddy” doesn’t have to worry about a fine by shoveling their home on the Northwest side of Cedar Rapids.

“I’ve always had a desire to volunteer for my community and this seems like something I could do to help out my community,” said Miedema.

The city of Cedar Rapids started the “Snow Buddies” program earlier this winter. While people can no longer sign up if they need help, the program is still looking for volunteers.

But Miedema is concerned new changes to the city’s ordinance on how soon people must get the snow cleared will create more of a need for the program.

“There’s a lot of demand for the help for these people, and a lot of people in our community that need a little bit extra help, and urgency with that has definitely risen with the ordinance being changed,” said Miedema.

Starting this winter, people living in Cedar Rapids only have 24 hours to clear the snow and ice from their sidewalks. That’s a full day sooner than the previous deadline.

August Giuratl worked to make that snow deadline on Wednesday. He had recently gotten home from vacation, and got to work to clean his walkway.

“It motivates people to get out and shovel right away and people to get the snow off the sidewalks,” said Giuratl.

If the city receives a complaint about untouched sidewalks after 24 hours, an inspector could show up after 48 hours and write a $35 fine. The fine is new this year, and the amount of time an inspector might show up has been halved from the previous winter season... down from 96 hours.

Giuratl realizes that timetable could prove to be tricky.

“If you’re not home for example, I was on vacation, it’s kind of tough for you to personally do anything about it, is it to figure out a way to get it shoveled and you’re not even here.”

If snow isn’t cleared after the inspection, the city will hire a crew to clear the snow. And that comes with a cost of at least $313 to the homeowner, based on how much work is needed.

