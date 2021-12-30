Two Iowans to be honored at 2022 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowans who saved lives through organ and tissue donation have been selected to be honored on the Donate Life float during the 2022 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

Lilah Shnurman of Cumming passed away in 2018 from anencephaly at just nine days old. She donated her heart valves and lungs for transplant and research.

Justin Lockett of Davenport passed away in 2014 from a traumatic brain injury at 30-years-old. He saved five lives by donating his lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, left, and right kidney. He also donated his corneas, bones, connective tissue, skin, and thoracic aorta to help over 300 more people.

The families of the honorees were flown to Pasadena to help decorate the float and watch the parade live through the Iowa Donor Network.

You can learn more about all the honorees in this year’s float at DonateLife.org

