Two injuried in Grundy County crash
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Grundy Center.
A vehicle failed to stop at the HWY 58/HWY 20 intersection and hit a raised median strip. It then entered the southeast ditch where it struck a cement culbert.
A passenger and driver were transported to Mercy One hospital in Cedar Falls for their injuries.
No word on the severity of the injuries.
