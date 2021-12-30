Two injuried in Grundy County crash

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Grundy Center.

A vehicle failed to stop at the HWY 58/HWY 20 intersection and hit a raised median strip. It then entered the southeast ditch where it struck a cement culbert.

A passenger and driver were transported to Mercy One hospital in Cedar Falls for their injuries.

No word on the severity of the injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.