State legislation could change Future Ready Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship

The 2022 legislative session begins January 10th. One of the prefilled bills on the docket could change the rules to the Future Ready Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship.

Right now, the scholarship is only offered to full-time students 20 years and younger. Under the proposed changes it would allow this scholarship to apply to part-time students.

“The programs, you know, designed to serve as many Iowans as possible. And there was a segment there that we determined it wasn’t serving adequately,” said Ty Patton, Communications Director for Iowa College Aid.

For students who have to work to cover the cost of school, enrolling as a full-time student on top of working a full-time job can be difficult. Taking away scholarship funds that burden only becomes stronger.

“A lot of our students have to work in order to just, you know, pay the bills. And so the idea of working, and also going to school full time, it’s just really challenging. You know, no one will tell you that you’ve got to be able to have enough time to devote to education, you know, you’ve got to, you got to be able to do that,” said Matt Faltudo, Kirkwood Community College Financial Aid advisor.

Falduto says the current rules also limit students who are ahead in their academics.

“The other thing that comes up is students take classes in high school, right. And so they’ve already taken some of these classes that are required for the program in high school. And so there’s no way for them to be full-time, and then they lose out on the grant,” said Faltudo.

“In one sense, those students who were doing, you know, going above and beyond and really doing everything that they were supposed to be doing, and then even more to fulfill these requirements were being penalized for it,” said Patton.

A change in the law would also help with Iowa’s workforce shortage. This scholarship only applies to high-demand occupations.

A list of the current high-demand occupations can be found here.

