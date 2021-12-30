Show You Care
Snowy and cold to start 2022

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight into Friday, light winds and some clearing overhead will lead to areas of fog, dense in spots, across much of eastern Iowa. This is especially likely for places that saw fresh snow yesterday. Fog looks to linger through Friday morning, but Friday looks to be quiet otherwise with mostly cloudy skies overhead and highs around 30 in the afternoon.

A winter storm is still on track to impact eastern Iowa on Saturday. Look for snow to move in from the south by mid to late morning, continuing throughout the day. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for counties along and south of Highway 30. The watch area may be expanded north or an advisory may be issued for areas north as the system approaches. Significant snow totals are expected with the highest amounts south Highway 30 where over 6″ of snow may fall. The cutoff for this will be sharp, so stay with us for further updates. Winds pick up then and blowing snow will be a concern into Sunday along with dangerous cold.

