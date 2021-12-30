Semi engulfed in flames in Buchannan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 4:25 am, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 reports of a vehicle accident on southbound I-380 near mile marker 51.

Investigators say that a 2016 Volvo sem tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-380 when the driver, 49-year-old Ryan Thieman, fell asleep and lost control of the semi.

The semi struck a guardrail off a bridge over Lime Creek causing leaking fuel which then ignited a fire.

The semi was fully engulfed as well as the median between the northbound and southbound lanes.

Thieman was able to exit the semi and avoid injury. He was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

