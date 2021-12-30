Quiet the next couple days, winter storm moves in on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is all about quiet and cloudy conditions. Plan on highs generally into the mid-upper 20s north and around 30 farther south. Tonight, a continuation of light south wind may allow for some fog to develop. This fog may affect some areas well into tomorrow morning as well. The big weather story, however, is the winter storm expected to impact our area on Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Cedar Rapids and points south as the risk of heavy snow is increasing in this area. At this time, the risk of heavy snow appears greatest over the south half of the area where over 6″ of snow may occur. Farther north, there will be a sharp cutoff to much lower snow amounts. Be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast updates!

